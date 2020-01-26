Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment: John Bolton says in book draft president wanted to freeze Ukraine aid until it launched Biden probe

Independent Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
John Bolton has said Donald Trump told him last summer he wanted to continue to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to launch a probe into Joe Biden and his son.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos 02:36

 US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video Where President Trump Appears To Demand Ousting Of Former Ambassador To Ukraine Surfaces [Video]Video Where President Trump Appears To Demand Ousting Of Former Ambassador To Ukraine Surfaces

CBS4's Weijia Jiang shares the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing [Video]'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing

A video has emerged of a 2018 dinner at which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to call for then ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be removed. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton book's bombshell: Trump linked Ukraine aid to the quid pro quo

If they ask, what he'll tell If Senate Republicans and Donald Trump's lawyers still want to resist the Democrats' demand to bring in John Bolton as a witness in...
Newsday

5 Takeaways on Trump and Ukraine From John Bolton’s Book

New revelations from the former White House national security adviser could complicate President Trump’s impeachment trial.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •MediaiteSeattle TimesSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this

teamster412

Teamster412 RT @amyfiscus: NEW: Trump directly tied the Ukraine aid freeze to investigations, John Bolton's book says. This could upend the impeachment… 3 seconds ago

lorenza71319

Lorenza RT @mog7546: John Bolton DESTROYS TRUMP's IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE With Sunday Night Bombshell Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript that T… 12 seconds ago

Lunabaa_ma

Larell RT @nytimes: New revelations from John Bolton, former White House national security adviser, could complicate President Trump’s impeachment… 15 seconds ago

glennasonly

Glenna Strable RT @PhilipRucker: John Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that Trump tied military aid to Ukraine to Biden corruption investigation, und… 23 seconds ago

blouiem

blouiem RT @thedailybeast: Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly weakens Trump’s impeachment defense in an unpublished manuscript… 24 seconds ago

shaines12

Sybil RT @HouseIntel: House impeachment managers statement on @nytimes reporting on John Bolton: "...no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly contr… 40 seconds ago

MichaelGarciaTX

Michael Garcia 🏳️‍🌈 RT @mirandayaver: While we focus on the importance of the Senate compelling John Bolton’s testimony in the impeachment trial, a reminder t… 45 seconds ago

GSarafan

Gregor-e Sarafan, Esq Democrats called for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial following… https://t.co/LXurcFe7rm 51 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.