Trump impeachment: John Bolton says in book draft president wanted to freeze Ukraine aid until it launched Biden probe

Teamster412 RT @amyfiscus: NEW: Trump directly tied the Ukraine aid freeze to investigations, John Bolton's book says. This could upend the impeachment… 3 seconds ago Lorenza RT @mog7546: John Bolton DESTROYS TRUMP's IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE With Sunday Night Bombshell Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript that T… 12 seconds ago Larell RT @nytimes: New revelations from John Bolton, former White House national security adviser, could complicate President Trump’s impeachment… 15 seconds ago Glenna Strable RT @PhilipRucker: John Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that Trump tied military aid to Ukraine to Biden corruption investigation, und… 23 seconds ago blouiem RT @thedailybeast: Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly weakens Trump’s impeachment defense in an unpublished manuscript… 24 seconds ago Sybil RT @HouseIntel: House impeachment managers statement on @nytimes reporting on John Bolton: "...no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly contr… 40 seconds ago Michael Garcia 🏳️‍🌈 RT @mirandayaver: While we focus on the importance of the Senate compelling John Bolton’s testimony in the impeachment trial, a reminder t… 45 seconds ago Gregor-e Sarafan, Esq Democrats called for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial following… https://t.co/LXurcFe7rm 51 seconds ago