Fact-checking Amy Klobuchar in Waterloo, Iowa

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

WATERLOO, Iowa — Despite polling below the top tier of Iowa caucus hopefuls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., drew a near-capacity crowd to a ballroom where she described her vision for a post-Donald Trump presidency. The roughly 300 attendees on a snowy morning were mostly middle-aged and up, a contrast to the youth-dominated crowd that attended a Bernie Sanders event in Ames the previous night. Klobuchar, who along with Warren and Sanders is forced to stay in Washington, D.C., for up to six days a week until Trump’s Senate impeachment trial concludes, kicked off her hour-long event Jan. 26 by offering ... >>More 👓 View full article

