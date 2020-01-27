Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Fact-checking Amy Klobuchar in Waterloo, Iowa

Fact-checking Amy Klobuchar in Waterloo, Iowa

PolitiFact Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
WATERLOO, Iowa — Despite polling below the top tier of Iowa caucus hopefuls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., drew a near-capacity crowd to a ballroom where she described her vision for a post-Donald Trump presidency. The roughly 300 attendees on a snowy morning were mostly middle-aged and up, a contrast to the youth-dominated crowd that attended a Bernie Sanders event in Ames the previous night.  Klobuchar, who along with Warren and Sanders is forced to stay in Washington, D.C., for up to six days a week until Trump’s Senate impeachment trial concludes, kicked off her hour-long event Jan. 26 by offering ... >>More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs

Amy Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs 02:20

 Amy Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses [Video]Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published

Google Searches Tell Us the Issues on the Minds of Iowa’s Democratic Caucus-Goers [Video]Google Searches Tell Us the Issues on the Minds of Iowa’s Democratic Caucus-Goers

What are Iowa caucus-goers thinking in the run-up to the first big test of the 2020 presidential primary? One of the topics is health care. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the other issues.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Campaigns On 'Hotdish' — But She May Be In 'Casserole' Country

Amy Klobuchar's campaign for president has used hotdish as part of its Iowa outreach effort. That raises the question: Does it still play in a region that uses...
NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Voters’ 2nd choices could be decisive in close Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates seeking victory in next week’s Iowa caucuses are navigating a field that is so jumbled that...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.