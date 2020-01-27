First Ancient DNA From West Africa Illuminates Deep Human Past Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A team of international researchers, which includes a Saint Louis University Madrid anthropologist, dug deep to find some of the oldest African DNA on record, in a new study published in Nature.



Africa is the homeland of our species and harbors greater human genetic diversity than any other part of the planet. Studies of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources New Study Identifies Neanderthal Ancestry In African Populations And Describes Its Origin When the first Neanderthal genome was sequenced, using DNA collected from ancient bones, it was accompanied by the discovery that modern humans in Asia, Europe...

Eurasia Review 8 hours ago





Tweets about this