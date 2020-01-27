Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > First Ancient DNA From West Africa Illuminates Deep Human Past

First Ancient DNA From West Africa Illuminates Deep Human Past

Eurasia Review Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A team of international researchers, which includes a Saint Louis University Madrid anthropologist, dug deep to find some of the oldest African DNA on record, in a new study published in Nature.

Africa is the homeland of our species and harbors greater human genetic diversity than any other part of the planet. Studies of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

New Study Identifies Neanderthal Ancestry In African Populations And Describes Its Origin

When the first Neanderthal genome was sequenced, using DNA collected from ancient bones, it was accompanied by the discovery that modern humans in Asia, Europe...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.