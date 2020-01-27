Global  

China virus toll spikes to 80, more than 2,700 cases confirmed

Al Jazeera Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Country has imposed drastic travel restrictions and extended holiday season to try and curb spread of the virus.
News video: UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative

UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative 00:43

 The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative. Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus, which has now spread to 14 countries. More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

China virus toll rises to 54 dead, more than 300 new cases

WUHAN: The number of confirmed deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on Sunday reporting 13 more...
Bangkok Post

What's new in the China virus outbreak

More than 1,200 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have...
SeattlePI.com

lochiel77

hugh cameron RT @bedlamfury: China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly outbreak of #coronavirus jumped to 80 as the hard-hit province of Hu… 8 seconds ago

doraerung1

หนูรุ้งจอมคร่ำครวญ RT @japantimes: China virus death toll spikes to 80, with over 2,700 cases confirmed https://t.co/hjvIV8C76R 12 seconds ago

LIaliviaLHE

Ali W RT @AJEnglish: China virus toll spikes to 80, more than 2,700 cases confirmed https://t.co/lc9V2vWgll 32 seconds ago

lkafle

Lava Kafle China virus toll spikes to 80, more than 2,700 cases confirmed @AJENews https://t.co/zFgRAvFurh 46 seconds ago

fikaosman

Nurfika Osman A. RT @AFP: #UPDATE China virus death toll rises to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed https://t.co/Xp6bjgVGkQ 📸 Passengers entering the Beijin… 1 minute ago

pdeppisch

Peter #China #virus toll spikes to 80, more than 2,700 cases confirmed @AJENews https://t.co/IGgxK6eCkB 2 minutes ago

bedlamfury

Zashnain Zainal China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly outbreak of #coronavirus jumped to 80 as the hard-hit provin… https://t.co/7dIUxT7p8r 4 minutes ago

