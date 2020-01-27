China virus toll spikes to 80, more than 2,700 cases confirmed

The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative. Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus, which has now spread to 14 countries. More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide.
