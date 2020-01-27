Global  

Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs sharply to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
China continued to reel under deadly coronavirus epidemic on Monday with the death toll due to it sharply rising to 80 amid the country's National Health Commission reporting 2,744 confirmed cases of the fatal affliction till date.
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56 [Video]Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China. According to Reuters, the virus has also infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in..

Death toll in China’s coronavirus climbs sharply to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases

The Commission also termed the condition of the 461 people being treated for the virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, as “critical”
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

China virus toll hits 41; Australia reports first four cases

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start, with many...
Reuters Also reported by •DNAAl Jazeera

DibDeplorable64

JRW ⭐⭐⭐KAG2020 RT @CIG_KingJames: Coronavirus Threatens And May Bring Down The Evil Political, Economic, & Social Structure Of Communist China Praying fo… 12 seconds ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Coronavirus death toll hits 56; health officials say virus' ability to spread getting stronger https://t.co/xACIbKqGkT vi… 18 seconds ago

uclemento

Clement UWIRINGIYIM China's death toll from coronavirus rises to 80: government statement>>>>https://t.co/fenmzJ3sQ7 19 seconds ago

jeremyhawkins99

jeremyhawkins RT @An0nAKn0wledge: China's death toll from coronavirus rises to 80: government statement: https://t.co/LJE6zzzVHt There are now almost 3,0… 25 seconds ago

jaazee1

Joe Zollo China bans wildlife trade as Wuhan coronavirus spreads, death toll climbs #maga #tcot #QAnon #foxNews https://t.co/QGmmJb9JQd 29 seconds ago

JDMayger

James Mayger RT @ThePrintIndia: China extends New Year holiday as coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 Dong Lyu, Miao Han, James Mayger @JDMayger and Be… 43 seconds ago

TOLOnews

TOLOnews #China's Death Toll from Coronavirus Rises to 80: Govt https://t.co/uZWimZ4E2t https://t.co/1pn1iT8Mri 49 seconds ago

EugeneHauw

Eugene Hauw RT @NAR: Coronavirus latest: Beijing extends New Year holiday and Tencent asks staff to work from home. https://t.co/GOCafn6swQ 55 seconds ago

