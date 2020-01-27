Global  

China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises

Khaleej Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The holiday was due to finish on Thursday this week.
News video: Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus

Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus 00:37

 Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday. The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan. According to Reuters, the virus has killed 25 people to date and infected more than 800. China is on a...

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China [Video]Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Chinese New Year was celebrated in London on Sunday (January 26), commemorating the Year of the Rat. A parade featuring dragon and lion costumes and models snaked through central London to..

Foxconn's Gou advises employees not to visit China over holiday

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he was advising company employees not to visit China over the coming Lunar New...
Reuters India

China cancels Lunar New Year events over deadly virus fears

China is taking unprecedented steps aimed at containing the SARS-like virus outbreak. Authorities are seeking to control the spread of the disease in the lead up...
Deutsche Welle


BC Wildfire Weekly RT @business: Latest on coronavirus: -Death toll rises to at least 80 in China -Mainland now has 2,744 confirmed cases -China extends Lunar… 1 minute ago

♤🐭 RT @BloombergAsia: Latest on coronavirus: -Death toll rises to at least 80 in China -Mainland now has 2,744 confirmed cases -China extends… 2 minutes ago

@Apadana China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises https://t.co/CqAsSzbcKH 10 minutes ago

SYED FAHAD ALI SHAH RT @khaleejtimes: The death toll from the new virus has risen to 80, with 2,744 confirmed cases. https://t.co/U2vW8IQ18W 11 minutes ago

@Apadana China extends Lunar New Year holiday by 3 days to next Sunday in effort to contain virus spread https://t.co/yBDbJdfTZn 12 minutes ago

Bloomberg Asia Latest on coronavirus: -Death toll rises to at least 80 in China -Mainland now has 2,744 confirmed cases -China ext… https://t.co/gybhAZ1YWe 13 minutes ago

