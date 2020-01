PM Mark Rutte offers Netherlands' first apology for WWII persecution of Jews

Only 38,000 of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands survived World War II, but no government apology had been offered for the role the authorities played. πŸ‘“ View full article



57 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust 00:39 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday (January 26) he was sorry for his country's role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch premier to make such an official apology.