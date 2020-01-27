Global  

US calls on Iraq to protect Baghdad embassy after rocket attack

Khaleej Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
One rocket hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time while two others landed nearby
Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Trump: Soleimani killed because Iran sought to 'blow up' embassy [Video]Trump: Soleimani killed because Iran sought to 'blow up' embassy

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he ordered the killing of Iran's top general because Iranians "were looking to blow up our embassy."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi PM condemns rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad

Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Sunday condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Green Zone in central...
Sify

Iraqi PM says rocket attack on US embassy 'unacceptable'

Baghdad, Jan 22 (IANS) Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, calling it...
Sify Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

thomasdooley

Thomas Dooley RT @intelfeedia: 3 rockets hit US Embassy in #Baghdad. Iran appears to be leveraging proxy groups to carry out a prolonged campaign in reta… 15 minutes ago

FrankSowa1

Frank Sowa RT @lummideast: Washington calls on Iraq to protect the U.S. embassy in Baghdad https://t.co/b0Zhb6iZDZ via @aawsat_News #Iraq https://t.co… 24 minutes ago

wwwcostcom

WWWCOST US Calls On Iraq to Protect Baghdad Embassy After Rocket Attack: The United States called… https://t.co/LVkgUZYu2F 26 minutes ago

mdiethert

Manfred Diethert RT @AlArabiya_Eng: “The security situation remains tense and Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat. So, we remain vigilant,” says US… 51 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @khaleejtimes: One rocket hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time while two others landed nearby https://t.co/hSEaedH8Jp 1 hour ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times One rocket hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time while two others landed nearby https://t.co/hSEaedH8Jp 2 hours ago

shaels

Shael Sharma US Calls On Iraq to Protect #Baghdad Embassy After #RocketAttack https://t.co/X5e3fnAXkg 2 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English “The security situation remains tense and Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat. So, we remain vigilant,” say… https://t.co/jEmJETxsRG 2 hours ago

