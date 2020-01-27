Global  

Three rockets hit US embassy amidst protests in Iraqi capital

France 24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Three rockets slammed into the US embassy in Iraq's capital on Sunday in the first direct hit reported after months of close calls, as thousands of protesters kept up anti-government sit-ins across the country.
