With anti-Semitism on the rise, Auschwitz liberation commemorated

Reuters India Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
World leaders join ageing Holocaust survivors in Poland on Monday to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, amid concerns over a global resurgence of anti-Semitism.
Prince of Wales: Holocaust 'a story of incomprehensible inhumanity' [Video]Prince of Wales: Holocaust 'a story of incomprehensible inhumanity'

The Prince of Wales has urged nations to learn the "lessons" of the Holocaust as he joined world leaders in condemning the scourge of anti-Semitism, during an event marking 75 years since the..

Why Poland won't be attending Holocaust memorial [Video]Why Poland won't be attending Holocaust memorial

Poland's president has snubbed an Israeli event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

World leaders gather in Jerusalem for Auschwitz forum, without Poland

Dozens of world leaders will convene in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, amid a backdrop...
75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Europe's bishops condemn anti-Semitism, call for peace

Krakow, Poland, Jan 25, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the Catholic bishops of...
