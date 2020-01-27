Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises

Japan Today Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this week's Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday

New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday 03:02

 Anne Makovec reports on concerns in San Francisco's Chinatown over Wuhan Coronavirus as Lunar New Year holiday arrives (1-24-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary [Video]Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary

The Chinese New Year officially kicks off tomorrow, but today students in Gulfport got to experience all that the Chinese culture and New Year’s festivities have to offer.

Credit: WXXVPublished

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Foxconn's Gou advises employees not to visit China over holiday

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he was advising company employees not to visit China over the coming Lunar New...
Reuters India

China mystery virus claims sixth victim as holiday travel stokes risk

The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

williambrownins

Studio W Buzz China Extends Lunar New Year Holiday As New Virus Toll Rises https://t.co/V2lhHkF7xD 3 minutes ago

CarolynShoopman

Carolyn Shoopman RT @starsandstripes: Tens of millions of Chinese who visited their hometowns or tourist spots for the Lunar New Year holiday were due to re… 4 minutes ago

IrrawaddyNews

The Irrawaddy (Eng) China Coronavirus Infects 830, Kills 26 as Lunar New Year Holiday Begins   https://t.co/LA5dd4ndvM 5 minutes ago

kazaf17209903

kazaf 😷 RT @BloombergAsia: Latest on coronavirus: -Death toll rises to at least 80 in China -Mainland now has 2,744 confirmed cases -China extends… 6 minutes ago

mcmtukata

Akmal RT @business: Latest on coronavirus: -Death toll rises to at least 80 in China -Mainland now has 2,744 confirmed cases -China extends Lunar… 8 minutes ago

TBANNnews

TBANN China Extends Lunar New Year Holiday As New Virus Toll Rises https://t.co/dTZ62ARlOw 21 minutes ago

dragonball1969

J's RT @ForexLive: China extends lunar new year break to Feb 2 https://t.co/IlGvGLINWE 27 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy China extends Lunar New Year holidays https://t.co/P6kkPdf8Dq 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.