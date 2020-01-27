Global  

News24.com | Dutch govt offers first apology for WW2 persecution of Jews

News24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has made the Netherlands' first government apology for the war-time persecution of Jews.
News video: Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust 00:39

 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday (January 26) he was sorry for his country's role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch premier to make such an official apology.

Dutch PM apologises for country's role in Holocaust

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday made the Netherlands' first government apology for the war-time persecution of Jews.
IndiaTimes

Netherlands apologizes for WWII persecution of Jews for first time

The premier has become the first official to issue an apology on behalf of the government for failing to protect Jews during World War II. He said too many Dutch...
Deutsche Welle

