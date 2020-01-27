Global  

At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Rescue crews in Turkey worked through Sunday to pull more survivors from collapsed buildings in the country’s east where a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Friday, claiming at least 38 lives.
News video: Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises

Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises 00:49

 More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

