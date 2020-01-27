At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Rescue crews in Turkey worked through Sunday to pull more survivors from collapsed buildings in the country’s east where a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Friday, claiming at least 38 lives.
More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 22 Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured, officials said. FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News •Sify •BBC News •MENAFN.com •Seattle Times
Hassina RT @ajplus: At least 35 people have been killed and over 1,600 injured after an earthquake hit eastern Turkey. The magnitude-6.8 earthquake… 4 minutes ago