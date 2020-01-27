Hassina RT @ajplus: At least 35 people have been killed and over 1,600 injured after an earthquake hit eastern Turkey. The magnitude-6.8 earthquake… 4 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say | Fox News https://t.co/FUWPGdz2Yz 15 minutes ago

Bing News Quiz At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say https://t.co/ubPl95CTYe https://t.co/YO9LeXsuKR 16 minutes ago

Shootersyk"DamyEku" At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say https://t.co/3FlqzwCkqi #FoxNews 30 minutes ago

CHET DAY At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say https://t.co/3jbyCnPAqb https://t.co/3Fzsb0Un93 32 minutes ago

abnalyemen RT @anayemeni_net: At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say https://t.co/Cio459Fp8z https://t.co/P1yT3lXKge 41 minutes ago

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن At least 38 killed in Turkey earthquake, officials say https://t.co/Cio459Fp8z https://t.co/P1yT3lXKge 41 minutes ago