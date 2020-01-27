Global  

China extends Lunar New Year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll rises

Monday, 27 January 2020
China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection as the death toll rose to 80.
News video: New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday

New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday 03:02

 Anne Makovec reports on concerns in San Francisco's Chinatown over Wuhan Coronavirus as Lunar New Year holiday arrives (1-24-2020)

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China&apos;s new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while..

China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises

BEIJING (AP) — China extended its Lunar New Year holiday three more days to discourage people from traveling as it tries to contain the spread of a viral...
Foxconn's Gou advises employees not to visit China over holiday

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he was advising company employees not to visit China over the coming Lunar New...
amadiq_

Malaysian Iqbal RT @AJEnglish: • Coronavirus death toll rises to 80 • Over 2,700 infected • China extends Lunar New Year holiday #CoronavirusOutbreak: http… 10 seconds ago

joisami

Terlintas.. RT @Reuters: The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81, as the government extended the Lunar New Year holiday and more… 33 seconds ago

CrustyMaclean

Jim Maclean Hong Kong bars entry of travellers from Wuhan: China extends Lunar New Year holiday as coronavirus toll rises | The… https://t.co/cX4klVASWY 1 minute ago

JCSura

Juank China extends Lunar New Year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll rises https://t.co/Z7UnCPSlFc https://t.co/N7FW6z1nYT 1 minute ago

andiedg

@ndi3dg RT @WSJ: As the virus spreads in China, Beijing extends the Lunar New Year holiday to delay the infection risk posed by tens of millions of… 2 minutes ago

