Malaysian Iqbal RT @AJEnglish: • Coronavirus death toll rises to 80 • Over 2,700 infected • China extends Lunar New Year holiday #CoronavirusOutbreak: http… 10 seconds ago Terlintas.. RT @Reuters: The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81, as the government extended the Lunar New Year holiday and more… 33 seconds ago Jim Maclean Hong Kong bars entry of travellers from Wuhan: China extends Lunar New Year holiday as coronavirus toll rises | The… https://t.co/cX4klVASWY 1 minute ago Juank China extends Lunar New Year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll rises https://t.co/Z7UnCPSlFc https://t.co/N7FW6z1nYT 1 minute ago @ndi3dg RT @WSJ: As the virus spreads in China, Beijing extends the Lunar New Year holiday to delay the infection risk posed by tens of millions of… 2 minutes ago