100% stake in Air India on sale, govt issues bid document

Khaleej Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the expression of interest.
Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; issues bid document

The government on Monday issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier Air India. As part of the strategic...
IndiaTimes

Govt to sell 100% stake in AI; calls for bids

The government on Monday issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier Air India. As part of the strategic...
IndiaTimes

