Wuhan virus will have no impact on India's economy? Think again

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*Singapore:* The Wuhan virus, now officially called 2019-nCoV, has been scaring a lot of people, especially in East Asia. Singapore which has close ties with China receives many visitors from the Middle Kingdom. It is therefore not surprising that it was one of the first countries outside of China to report cases of the virus....
News video: Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations 01:58

 WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now risen to 18, after the death of an 80-year-old victim in Hebei province. The South China Morning...

The Wuhan coronavirus could blow up the game China's been playing with its economy for years

The Wuhan coronavirus could blow up the game China's been playing with its economy for years· The Wuhan virus has markets roiling and Chinese officials rushing to stop its spread. Dozens have been killed and thousands infected across the country. Cases...
Business Insider

The Chinese Government Makes Unprecedented Efforts to Fight Against the Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese Government Makes Unprecedented Efforts to Fight Against the Novel Coronavirus*HONGKONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2020 / *The outbreak of a new virus in Wuhan, China, has attracted worldwide attention. This novel coronavirus is a...
Accesswire


