Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | WATCH | Gogo and baby mowed down in hit-and-run incident

News24.com | WATCH | Gogo and baby mowed down in hit-and-run incident

News24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Shocking CCTV footage of an elderly woman and a baby who were knocked over in a hit-and-run incident, has been circulating widely on social media. *Watch.*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Touching moment mother monkey runs to her just-rescued baby in east India [Video]Touching moment mother monkey runs to her just-rescued baby in east India

A baby monkey became in a net used to protect a TV antenna dish on the roof of a house in east India on January 30. The incident took place in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. The mother monkey and a troop of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published

Mum left 'scarred for life' after magic wand almost took her eye out [Video]Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

A mum-of-three was left "scarred for life" after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a 'Magic Staff' on eBay for her 16-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.