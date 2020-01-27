Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Facebook blames Apple iOS for Jeff Bezos' phone hacking

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Facebook has blamed Apple's operating system for the hacking of Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' phone, saying WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption is unhackable.

Investigators believe that Bezos's iPhone was compromised after he received a 4.4MB video file containing malware via WhatsApp - in the same way when phones of 1,400...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report [Video]Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.

The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.There's a good chance Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel are having their phones examined right...
Business Insider

UN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' phone

United Nations experts are is calling for an "immediate investigation" into allegations Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked via a WhatsApp account belonging...
SBS Also reported by •NPRBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediaDusk

MediaDusk Jeff Bezos Phone Hack: Facebook Blames iOS for the Hacking https://t.co/TlKlq5Ev8n https://t.co/aUvNkwc2So 2 hours ago

Inc42

Inc42 Citing that WhatsApp can’t be hacked, #Facebook has now said that the alleged hack of #JeffBezos’ phone took place… https://t.co/hCYr5JTezX 19 hours ago

GulfB2B

GulfB2B Facebook blames Apple iOS for Jeff Bezos’ phone hacking https://t.co/EqEcnLkioG 22 hours ago

news89com

News89 Media Facebook blames Apple iOS for Jeff Bezos’ phone hacking https://t.co/2qTYTZqmUc 22 hours ago

w1tch_d0kt0r

Witch Doktor How much I trust Apple: not much How much I trust Facebook. Z E R O https://t.co/HorAWVmMaP 22 hours ago

marketemia

MasMaz Jeff Bezos hack: Facebook blames Apple, says WhatsApp cannot be hacked - https://t.co/3H3YJsZJ2t https://t.co/TcGiZQcc6W 22 hours ago

ankushkchauhan

Ankush Chauhan 🇮🇳 Jeff Bezos hack: Facebook blames Apple, says WhatsApp cannot be hacked https://t.co/bkn0pHjJqM https://t.co/Ef486Q6cMo 23 hours ago

pickooo

A V RT @tech2eets: .@Facebook's Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications @nick_clegg says @WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption is unhac… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.