Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Greta Thunberg: Donald Trump was horrible and no one listened to us

New Zealand Herald Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has called her treatment by Donald Trump "horrible" and accused the business elite of ignoring campaigners' demands at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.The 17-year-old - who joined dozens of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump 03:06

 US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on article two, obstruction of Congress.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism [Video]Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg responded to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to the HuffPost, Mnuchin said Thunberg needed a college degree in economics. He said he can’t take..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Reproches entre Trump y Greta Thunberg por el clima [Video]Reproches entre Trump y Greta Thunberg por el clima

Reproches entre Trump y Greta Thunberg por el clima

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Trump Confronted By Reporter For Saying Greta Thunberg Needs to ‘Work on Her Anger’

President Donald Trump told 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg to focus on “other countries,” which put “thousands of tons of garbage” in the...
Mediaite Also reported by •IndependentReuters

Davos 2020: Climate in the spotlight as Trump, Thunberg speak

Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg shared the spotlight in duelling addresses on the opening day of the 50th World Economic Forum. Climate change and economic...
France 24 Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.