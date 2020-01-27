Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

6.3 magnitude quake strikes off the coast of Solomon Islands

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off of the South Pacific island nation of the Solomon Islands on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake struck 105 kilometers (65 miles) northwest of the town of Kirakira, which is located on the coast of the island of Makira. The relatively shallow […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Earthquake Strikes Off Puerto Rico's Coast [Video]Another Earthquake Strikes Off Puerto Rico's Coast

People in Puerto Rico felt the ground shake again Wednesday as a 5.2 magnitude quake struck off the island's southern coast; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock [Video]Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Alaska's Aleutian Islands

Alaska [US], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
Sify Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

KimReyesDeLeon

k e m s RT @inquirerdotnet: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off of the South Pacific island nation of the Solomon Islands. | @AP https://t.co/68… 6 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off of the South Pacific island nation of the Solomon Islands. | @AP https://t.co/68QYk50B9y 9 minutes ago

Gander_News_e1

News you can trust 6.3 magnitude quake strikes off the coast of Solomon Islands https://t.co/ghF7J2GXtP via @circleboom 27 minutes ago

patlks5757

Pat Sanchez RT @ProsegurIS: An earthquake of 6.3 has struck off the coast of the #SolomonIslands, with a depth of 48km and at 140km away from Honiara.… 35 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana 6.3 magnitude quake strikes off the coast of Solomon Islands https://t.co/VP4p7PdU0j 51 minutes ago

Insureteck

Insureteck 6.3 magnitude quake strikes off the coast of Solomon Islands There were no immediate reports of any damage or injur… https://t.co/btB6UzmuNH 1 hour ago

removalman123

Keith Evans 6.3 magnitude quake strikes off the coast of Solomon Islands https://t.co/gPkLz4leEs 1 hour ago

albertoallen

Alberto Allen #BREAKING, 6,3 magnitude quake strikes coast Solomon Islands https://t.co/da9rYsVBoT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.