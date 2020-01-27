Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Conservative leadership campaign trail adds one more: MP Erin O'Toole

CTV News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Ontario MP Erin O'Toole is expected to lay out his vision for the federal Conservative party and why he's the one to run it in an online video being released today that officially kicks off his second attempt to become Conservative leader.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Rebecca Long-Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race 01:24

 Rebecca Long-Bailey's campaign for Labour Party leader has been given a boost after she received the backing of Unite, Britain's second-biggest trade union. Ms Long-Bailey, a frontrunner in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, needs the backing of one more Labour affiliate to secure a place on the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad [Video]Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in AD One Million Moms is criticizing the fast food chain for use of the word "damn" in an ad last summer. The commercial was promoting..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rona Ambrose says she won't run for the Conservative leadership

Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will not enter the race to succeed Andrew Scheer as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. 
CBC.ca

Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says party must shed its 'angry' image in Dundas meet-and-greet:Leadership hopeful appears in Dundas

Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says party must shed its 'angry' image in Dundas meet-and-greet:Leadership hopeful appears in Dundas"We are not going to win if we are driving people away," said Conservative MP Erin O'Toole.
TheSpec.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.