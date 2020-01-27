Conservative leadership campaign trail adds one more: MP Erin O'Toole
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Ontario MP Erin O'Toole is expected to lay out his vision for the federal Conservative party and why he's the one to run it in an online video being released today that officially kicks off his second attempt to become Conservative leader.
Rebecca Long-Bailey's campaign for Labour Party leader has been given a boost after she received the backing of Unite, Britain's second-biggest trade union. Ms Long-Bailey, a frontrunner in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, needs the backing of one more Labour affiliate to secure a place on the...