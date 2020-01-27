Global  

Two more missing after Turkey quake kills 39

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The death toll rose to 39 from the earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday, as rescue teams continued the search for two others who remained under a collapsed building.
