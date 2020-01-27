Words used to describe Auschwitz stir controversy, 75 years on

Debates over occupied Poland's role continue, amid claims that denying 'complicity' is akin to Holocaust revisionism.



Recent related videos from verified sources Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election. The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday. It includes the Instagram platform. "Deepfake" videos have.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this