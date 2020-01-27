Global  

VIDEO: A chilling tour of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

France 24 Monday, 27 January 2020
More than 1.1 million men women and children – most of them Jews – perished at Auschwitz-Birkenau. It was the largest of the thousands of concentration camps dotting Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg and Pavel Pieniajek report from the former camp.
News video: Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation 02:14

 Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp

