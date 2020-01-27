Global  

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: Officials

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet. "At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman, told AFP.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Two-seater aircraft makes emergency landing on highway near Delhi

Two-seater aircraft makes emergency landing on highway near Delhi 01:33

 A small training aircraft used by the National Cadet Corps made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, around 50 km from the national capital, on Thursday (January 24) afternoon around 1:45 pm, officials said. Video footage, from Thursday, shows a crowd of onlookers gathering...

Recent related news from verified sources

Ariana Airlines plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan

Number of casualties unclear, as Boeing plane operated by state-owned airline Ariana crashes in Ghazni province.
Al Jazeera

Afghanistan: Plane crashes in Taliban territory

Afghan officials announced that a state-owned plane had crash-landed in the province of Ghazni. The eastern province is partly controlled by the Taliban. The...
Deutsche Welle

