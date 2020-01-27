Global  

Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda leaks

Al Jazeera Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Rui Pinto, awaiting trial in Lisbon, says he leaked files on Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, his lawyers say.
