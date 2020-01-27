Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book

Newsy Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming BookWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump is denying allegations reportedly made by former National Security Adviser John Bolton in his upcoming book. 

Now the book isn't out yet. But sources familiar with the manuscript told The New York Times that in the book, Bolton writes President Trump personally told him in August 2019 that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book

Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book 01:14

 The report prompted Democratic lawmakers to renew their calls for John Bolton to testify in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'She's So Short': Book Claims Trump 'Harassed' Kirstjen Nielsen Over Border Issues [Video]'She's So Short': Book Claims Trump 'Harassed' Kirstjen Nielsen Over Border Issues

A book claims President Trump "harassed" Kirstjen Nielsen.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Denies Bolton Book Report: ‘I NEVER Told John Bolton’ That Aid to Ukraine’ Was Tied to Biden Investigation

President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that his former national security adviser John Bolton will claim in an upcoming book that the president wanted to...
Mediaite

Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked investigations, Ukraine aid

Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked investigations, Ukraine aid
euronews Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteNewsdayIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy Bolton allegedly writes that President Trump wanted to keep withholding military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to… https://t.co/v8SG1YJxXY 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.