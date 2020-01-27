Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Second presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto; wife of first case

CTV News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The wife of Canada's first case of the Wuhan coronavirus has tested positive for the virus at Ontario's public health laboratory, and has been in self-isolation since arriving in Toronto, according to Ontario health officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus

Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus 01:47

 Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as 63 potential cases in the U.S. were being investigated as the sometimes deadly illness continues to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

First official confirmed case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]First official confirmed case of Coronavirus in Arizona

By: abc15.com staff One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Province confirms second positive case of coronavirus in Toronto

The Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says officials have confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Toronto.
CP24

Paramedics union mad they weren’t told about coronavirus finding

The union that represents two Toronto paramedics who transported Canada’s first presumptive case of the coronavirus to hospital on Saturday say they’re upset...
CP24 Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1776ersUnited

1776ersUnited RT @CJMENews: Public health officials in Ontario are reporting a second presumptive case of the new coronavirus. They say the wife of the m… 34 seconds ago

phdpsychdoc

♡ Karolina ♡ RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health says they have confirmed a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus i… 1 minute ago

CTVOttMornLive

CTVMorningLiveOttawa A second presumptive case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Ottawa. Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health… https://t.co/wZKQsNhYOZ 2 minutes ago

michkamieth

🍬Bonbon Slut Mich🍬 RT @globalnews: WATCH LIVE: Health officials to provide an update on 2nd "presumptive" case of new coronavirus in Ontario https://t.co/Z04… 2 minutes ago

Baby1985Sweet

Baby Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient https://t.co/PHgIUUwTLo 2 minutes ago

Baby1985Sweet

Baby Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient https://t.co/PHgIUUwTLo Now it's IN C… https://t.co/vlLl29bLKS 3 minutes ago

chemclass

Mike Webster RT @adamsmiller: BREAKING: The first suspected #2019nCoV coronavirus case in Toronto has been confirmed as Canada's first. The second suspe… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.