Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

Al Jazeera Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
More than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, perished in the camp's gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease.
Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of its liberation,...
Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp
