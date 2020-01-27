Global  

China coronavirus threatens Asia's tourism industry

France 24 Monday, 27 January 2020
A deadly virus that has prompted travel restrictions in China is sending shockwaves through Asia's tourism industry, which has become increasingly reliant on growing numbers of Chinese visitors.
News video: China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 01:35

 China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

