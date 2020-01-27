Global  

Prince Andrew: FBI ask to interview royal as part of Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse investigation

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Federal investigators have asked to interview Prince Andrew as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators about his alleged history of sexually abusing young girls.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Andrew gives 'zero cooperation' over Epstein inquiry

Prince Andrew gives 'zero cooperation' over Epstein inquiry 02:16

 Prince Andrew has provided "zero co-operation" with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation, a US prosecutor has said.

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation [Video]Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain&apos;s Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published


Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Not Cooperating With FBI In Their Jeffrey Epstein Case

Prince Andrew has not been cooperative with federal prosecutors and the FBI in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The 59-year-old royal has not responded...
Just Jared

'Time to stop playing games': Lawyers for Epstein accusers urge Prince Andrew to assist with sex abuse investigation and warn he could be subpoenaed

'No response is the same as zero cooperation. This is ridiculous. It's just not acceptable,' say lawyers
Independent


