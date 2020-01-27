Donald Trump - Trump falsely claims House Democrats never asked Bolton to testify

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Trump falsely claims House Democrats never asked Bolton to testifyPresident Donald Trump falsely claimed that House Democrats never sought former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s testimony as part of their impeachment inquiry. "The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify," Trump said in a Jan. 27 tweet. "It is up to them, not up to the Senate!" See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com The House did ask Bolton to testify on Nov. 7. But Bolton, who left his post in September, declined to do so at the White House’s directive. The White House successfully blocked a number of officials from testifying ...



>> More 👓 View full article

