Donald Trump - Trump falsely claims House Democrats never asked Bolton to testify

PolitiFact Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Trump falsely claims House Democrats never asked Bolton to testifyPresident Donald Trump falsely claimed that House Democrats never sought former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s testimony as part of their impeachment inquiry. "The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify," Trump said in a Jan. 27 tweet. "It is up to them, not up to the Senate!" See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com The House did ask Bolton to testify on Nov. 7. But Bolton, who left his post in September, declined to do so at the White House’s directive. The White House successfully blocked a number of officials from testifying ...

News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment 02:06

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Trump's False Tweet on Bolton

Trump's False Tweet on BoltonPresident Donald Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that the House Democrats "never even asked John Bolton to testify" in their impeachment inquiry. The Democrats...
Trump Blasts House Dems for Never Asking John Bolton to Testify … Despite Previously Saying He'd Block It

President Donald Trump criticized House Democrats for never asking his former national security advisor John Bolton to testify before impeachment proceedings in...
