Holocaust Remembrance Day At UN – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day at the U.N., an annual event that mobilizes public awareness of the Nazi-led genocide of the Jewish people.

This year the Permanent Observer Mission of the U.N., along with the Pave the Way Foundation, are sponsoring an event titled, “Remembering the Holocaust: The Documented Efforts of the...
News video: Holocaust Remembrance Day: Uplifting stories of coming together

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Uplifting stories of coming together 01:20

 While the world remembers the darkness of the Holocaust, light was found in the many ways human beings came together.

‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz [Video]‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz

The presidents of Israel and Poland call for the end of historical revisionism on Holocasut memorial day, after Vladimir Putin's latest comments regarding World War II. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Dallas Holocaust Museum Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day With Moment Of Peace [Video]Dallas Holocaust Museum Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day With Moment Of Peace

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a moment of peace.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:46Published


'Never again': Pope Francis calls for prayer on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Vatican City, Jan 27, 2020 / 04:30 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has asked for people to spend a moment in prayer and recollection on Monday for International...
CNA

Danny Danon, UN ambassadors release Holocaust Remembrance Day video

Danny Danon, UN ambassadors release Holocaust Remembrance Day videoDanon began the video by expressing that the memories victims of the Holocaust were remembered and touched on growing modern-day antisemitism. ;
Jerusalem Post

