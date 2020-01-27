Holocaust Remembrance Day At UN – OpEd

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day at the U.N., an annual event that mobilizes public awareness of the Nazi-led genocide of the Jewish people.



This year the Permanent Observer Mission of the U.N., along with the Pave the Way Foundation, are sponsoring an event titled, “Remembering the Holocaust: The Documented Efforts of the... 👓 View full article

