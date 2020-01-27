More Than 50 Dead In Brazilian Flooding And Landslides
|
|
Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoAt least 53 people are dead in southeastern Brazil as heavy rainstorms continue to beat down on the region, causing landslides and flooding.
The Associated Press reports that the city of Belo Horizonte received 7 inches of rain in one day — the highest recorded amount in more than 100 years.
Over a dozen...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this