More Than 50 Dead In Brazilian Flooding And Landslides

Monday, 27 January 2020

Watch VideoAt least 53 people are dead in southeastern Brazil as heavy rainstorms continue to beat down on the region, causing landslides and flooding.



The Associated Press reports that the city of Belo Horizonte received 7 inches of rain in one day — the highest recorded amount in more than 100 years.



