More Than 50 Dead In Brazilian Flooding And Landslides

Newsy Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
More Than 50 Dead In Brazilian Flooding And LandslidesWatch VideoAt least 53 people are dead in southeastern Brazil as heavy rainstorms continue to beat down on the region, causing landslides and flooding.

The Associated Press reports that the city of Belo Horizonte received 7 inches of rain in one day — the highest recorded amount in more than 100 years.

Over a dozen...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: More Than 50 Dead In Brazilian Flooding And Landslides

More Than 50 Dead In Brazilian Flooding And Landslides 00:43

 Death toll continues to rise as heavy rains beat down in southeastern Brazil.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll from intense storms and flooding in Brazil rises to 44 [Video]Death toll from intense storms and flooding in Brazil rises to 44

The torrential rain — the worst since records were first kept 110 years ago — has eased but the risk of landslides continues in Belo Horizonte.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Brazil: Dozens killed as heavy rains cause floods, landslides [Video]Brazil: Dozens killed as heavy rains cause floods, landslides

More than 2,500 people evacuated from their homes in Minas Gerais state as two days of heavy rainfall cause flooding.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil rainstorms, landslides leave dozens dead, thousands evacuated

Nearly 50 people have died in Brazil and thousands have been evacuated from their homes after intense rainfall spawned widespread flooding and triggered...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

