Holocaust Survivors Remember Liberation Of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Newsy Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Holocaust Survivors Remember Liberation Of Auschwitz-BirkenauWatch VideoHolocaust survivors gathered at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp Monday in commemoration of its liberation. The camp was liberated by the Soviet army 75 years ago on January 27, 1945. 

Around 200 survivors of the camp came to Poland from all over the world. They were joined by global leaders in laying wreaths...
News video: Holocaust Survivors Remember Liberation Of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Holocaust Survivors Remember Liberation Of Auschwitz-Birkenau 00:49

 Holocaust survivors commemorate 75th year since Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors [Video]Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Holocaust survivors ahead of the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of..

Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp

Recent related news from verified sources

LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem

Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World...
Holocaust survivors mark Auschwitz 75th liberation anniversary as their stories become more important than ever

On Monday, the soft-spoken 89-year-old makes another return under the infamous gate – this time to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of...
