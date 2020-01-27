Holocaust Survivors Remember Liberation Of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoHolocaust survivors gathered at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp Monday in commemoration of its liberation. The camp was liberated by the Soviet army 75 years ago on January 27, 1945.



Around 200 survivors of the camp came to Poland from all over the world. They were joined by global leaders in laying wreaths... Watch VideoHolocaust survivors gathered at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp Monday in commemoration of its liberation. The camp was liberated by the Soviet army 75 years ago on January 27, 1945.Around 200 survivors of the camp came to Poland from all over the world. They were joined by global leaders in laying wreaths 👓 View full article

