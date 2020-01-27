DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

DNA tests have revealed that Belgium's former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. 👓 View full article

