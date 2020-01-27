Global  

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
DNA tests have revealed that Belgium's former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim.
