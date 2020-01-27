Comedian Sam Hyde Not ‘Behind’ Spread of Coronavirus

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

A meme falsely claims comedian Sam Hyde is responsible for the spread of the new



A meme falsely claims comedian Sam Hyde is responsible for the spread of the new coronavirus. Researchers are still working to determine the source of this latest coronavirus, though evidence suggests it was first transmitted to humans from an animal.


