Comedian Sam Hyde Not ‘Behind’ Spread of Coronavirus

FactCheck.org Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Comedian Sam Hyde Not ‘Behind’ Spread of CoronavirusA meme falsely claims comedian Sam Hyde is responsible for the spread of the new coronavirus. Researchers are still working to determine the source of this latest coronavirus, though evidence suggests it was first transmitted to humans from an animal.

The post Comedian Sam Hyde Not ‘Behind’ Spread of Coronavirus appeared first on FactCheck.org.
News video: Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? 01:23

 WORLD — The rapid spread of the Coronavirus in cities in China has everyone wearing surgical masks out on the streets. But does wearing surgical masks actually protect us from catching deadly diseases? According to BBC News, more than 80 million masks were sold on Chinese online retailer,...

