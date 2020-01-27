Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms

Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms

NPR Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The biggest swarm of locusts in decades has chomped its way around a swath of the Middle East, South Asia and Africa — and is now devouring crops in Kenya.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Villagers in Kenya attempt to smoke out swarms of locusts devouring their crops

Villagers in Kenya attempt to smoke out swarms of locusts devouring their crops 00:50

 Villagers in Kiambere, Kenya are attempting to smoke out swarms of locusts that have been devouring their crops.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa [Video]Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa

The affected nations include Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:53Published

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa [Video]Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘This is huge’: Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

KATITIKA, Kenya (AP) — The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making...
Seattle Times

Kenya: Reforms Aren't Protecting People From Trafficking

[ISS] Kenya exports its labour mainly to the Middle East, and to a lesser extent to Europe, North America and Africa. For many Kenyans however, this means a life...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChuckSherwood1

Chuck Sherwood Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms https://t.co/ta1E0gxPc4 2 days ago

hadysauce

hady mawajdeh Amazing story about giant swarms of locusts ravaging crops and farms in Kenya. Give it a listen! *Also, so many t… https://t.co/6C7QgD44aT 2 days ago

gerardnerr

Gerard Nerren New: Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms https://t.co/rPlwYkixrl 3 days ago

eyderp

Eyder Peralta RT @HorsleyScott: This @eyderp story contains the sound of locusts mating...and may not be appropriate for all audiences. https://t.co/Dsbb… 3 days ago

pmraobot

Raila Bot RT @SCOTTYSIMM: Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms https://t.co/AQiZOAlcZN 3 days ago

SCOTTYSIMM

SCOTTY SIMMONS Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms https://t.co/AQiZOAlcZN 3 days ago

HorsleyScott

scott horsley This @eyderp story contains the sound of locusts mating...and may not be appropriate for all audiences. https://t.co/Dsbb41CXJt 3 days ago

ClimateDegrees

Degrees - Climate Headlines Giant Swarm Of Locusts From Middle East Now Threatening Kenya's Farms https://t.co/WeDWdJ5xPf 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.