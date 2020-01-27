Global  

Trump defense counsel Ken Starr says impeachment is 'hell'

Japan Today Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Impeachment, he said, “is hell.” A measure of "last resort.” A bad habit to be kicked. With that, Ken Starr, the man whose years-long probe led to the…
News video: Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team

Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team 01:40

 White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on Trump at the Nov. 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and ousted him now.

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Trump defense counsel Ken Starr says impeachment is ‘hell’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment, he said, “is hell.” A measure of “last resort.” A bad habit to be kicked. With that, Ken Starr, the man whose years-long...
Ken Starr Baylor University Scandal

Before his appointment to President Trump's impeachment defense team, Ken Starr was president at Baylor during a sexual assault scandal. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks...
NPR

