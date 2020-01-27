Global  

Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

Japan Today Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about…
News video: Survivors Return To Auschwitz To Mark 75 Years Since Liberation

Survivors Return To Auschwitz To Mark 75 Years Since Liberation 00:35

 Monday, Holocaust survivors are gathered at the place where the darkest days of their lives unfolded.

Bay Area Holocaust Survivors Mark 75 Years Since Liberation Of Auschwitz [Video]Bay Area Holocaust Survivors Mark 75 Years Since Liberation Of Auschwitz

Throughout the Bay Area and around the world, Holocaust survivors and their families and communities on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz - the largest of the Nazi..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published

Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp [Video]Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp

CBS4's Ian Lee has the journey of one survivor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published


LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem

Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

Holocaust survivor visits Auschwitz for first time since camp’s liberation

Monday marks 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, the largest Nazi death camp. Around 200 Holocaust survivors are...
CBS News Also reported by •SBSSeattle TimesNewsyUSATODAY.comFOXNews.com

