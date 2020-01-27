Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule
Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court on Monday gave the Trump administration the green light to enforce, for now, its controversial "public charge" rule.
Under the policy — first announced last August — people seeking to legally immigrate to the U.S. could be prevented from getting green cards and visa extensions if they are...
