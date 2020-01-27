Global  

Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule

Monday, 27 January 2020
Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' RuleWatch VideoThe Supreme Court on Monday gave the Trump administration the green light to enforce, for now, its controversial "public charge" rule.  

Under the policy — first announced last August — people seeking to legally immigrate to the U.S. could be prevented from getting green cards and visa extensions if they are...
News video: Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule

Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule 03:44

 The rule to deny green cards to those who may need welfare could affect people from Mexico and Central America more than people from Europe or Canada.

Supreme Court Sides With Trump On 'Public Charge' Immigration Issue [Video]Supreme Court Sides With Trump On 'Public Charge' Immigration Issue

The Supreme Court has sided with President Trump on a key immigration issue.

The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women [Video]The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women

The Trump administration unveils new rule placing visa restrictions on pregnant travelers. According to Business Insider, the rule may be instilled to prevent them from giving birth in the U.S. They..

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce ‘public charge’ immigration restriction

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to enforce, for now, its "public charge" immigration restriction, lifting a pair of preliminary injunctions...
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Public Charge Rule Targeting Low-Income Immigrants

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Public Charge Rule Targeting Low-Income ImmigrantsThe U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Trump Administration to make it harder for low-income immigrants to get green cards, at least for now. [ more › ]
Gothamist

wackattack69

wackattack69 RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: In 5-4 ruling, US Supreme Court issues order allowing Trump admin. to begin enforcing new limits on immigrants who a… 4 seconds ago

epmurphymn

Erin Murphy ✨ When we say All Are Welcome here we mean All. The color of your skin or your wealth should never be a factor. https://t.co/0OZL3EwrjZ 6 seconds ago

peilmymailcom1

PrincessPeilOfCult45 RT @OhMichael3: TRUMP IS WINNING BIG ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin to Implement ‘Public Charge’ Test for Immigr… 7 seconds ago

BrandeberrySr

john brandeberry sr. RT @RedTRaccoon: Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration rule. This is absolutely disgusting. I volunteer with immigrant… 9 seconds ago

donnacaruso2

D.C. RT @thehill: Supreme Court lets Trump administration move forward with "public charge" rule https://t.co/GY6QL7N56a https://t.co/i564OfTPG7 10 seconds ago

CajunGaMe

GaMé RT @adriandt31: BREAKING: Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin to Enforce Rule Barring Green Cards For Migrants Using Taxpayer-Funded Social Pr… 10 seconds ago

minnpj

Pat Johnston RT @sfpelosi: Trump is destroying the American safety net and stacking the courts. With today’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling allowing Trump to… 12 seconds ago

hcfany

HealthCareForAll NY RT @cacf: CACF is dismayed by the #SCOTUS decision to allow the changes to the #publiccharge rule, choosing to put the health and safety of… 17 seconds ago

