Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

California father arrested in decades-old killings of 5 of his infant children

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Remains of the youngsters discovered more than a decade ago
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Father's Sperm May Reveal Autism Risk For Future Children [Video]Father's Sperm May Reveal Autism Risk For Future Children

A child's risk for developing autism spectrum disorder may be linked to genetic mutations found in the father's sperm. Researchers have developed a method for measuring the presence of disease-causing..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California man arrested for killing five of his children as infants

A California man has been arrested in the decades-old killings of five of his infant children.
CTV News

California Man Arrested in Decades-Old Killings of Five of His Infant Children


TIME


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.