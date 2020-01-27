Coelho deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant
Monday, 27 January 2020 () SAO PAULO (AP) — Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said he deleted the draft after Bryant’s death in helicopter crash. The 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press Monday that the two men started discussing the project in 2016, when Bryant […]
Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...