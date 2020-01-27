Global  

Coelho deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said he deleted the draft after Bryant’s death in helicopter crash. The 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press Monday that the two men started discussing the project in 2016, when Bryant […]
