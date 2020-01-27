At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

A massive fire at a marina in Alabama has killed several people and caused extensive damage to at least 35 vessels, many of them houseboats, according to... Independent Also reported by •NYTimes.com •FOXNews.com
In north Alabama, authorities say at least eight people died early Monday after a boat dock caught fire. The fire destroyed more than 30 boats moored along the... NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Sify
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Daniel Bolding RT @PatticusFinchy: "With at least 82 dead so far, Beijing has broadened the extraordinary quarantine to more than 50 million people, but t… 3 minutes ago
HatticusFinchy "With at least 82 dead so far, Beijing has broadened the extraordinary quarantine to more than 50 million people, b… https://t.co/lvGubxhjDz 7 minutes ago
Sally Waheed CNN reported
Rising toll: 82 people are dead and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in mainland China
China… https://t.co/skcq5wa0qt 24 minutes ago
ronronaldald RT @cnni: Latest numbers on the Wuhan coronavirus:
• At least 80 dead
• More than 2,700 cases confirmed in mainland China
• Nearly 60 milli… 40 minutes ago