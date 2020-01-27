Global  

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

Newsy Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock FireWatch VideoAt least eight people are dead following a dock fire Monday morning along the Tennessee River in Alabama. An estimated 35 boats were destroyed.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus confirmed the eight deaths and said "that number could go up because we don't know how many were on the boats."

The fire was reported...
News video: At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire 00:54

 Officials told The Associated Press that the death toll may still rise, since they aren't sure how many people were on the boats.

Multiple fatalities reported in Alabama dock fire [Video]Multiple fatalities reported in Alabama dock fire

A fire consumed at least 35 vessels in what local media described as a riverboat community along the Tennessee River early Monday morning, and local officials said there were multiple fatalities...

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 [Video]Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, January 26, according to TMZ. He was 41. Reports say the former NBA star was traveling with at least three other people in his..

Alabama dock fire leaves several people dead and missing with dozens of boats destroyed, police say

A massive fire at a marina in Alabama has killed several people and caused extensive damage to at least 35 vessels, many of them houseboats, according to...
Fire Destroys Boat Dock In North Alabama, Killing At Least 8

In north Alabama, authorities say at least eight people died early Monday after a boat dock caught fire. The fire destroyed more than 30 boats moored along the...
