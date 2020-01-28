Global  

Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Midway through the film festival he founded more than four decades ago, Robert Redford hopped out of a car and hollered to his grandson. The 28-year-old Dylan Redford was later that evening to premiere at Sundance a film he co-directed. “OK, Dylan. This is your moment,” Redford said with a […]
