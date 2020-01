Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Watch VideoOn Monday, China extended its Lunar New Year holiday in an effort to control the deadly



The Lunar New Year was originally supposed to end Jan. 30, but as the coronavirus outbreak grows, China decided to push... Watch VideoOn Monday, China extended its Lunar New Year holiday in an effort to control the deadly coronavirus outbreak . Other Asian countries are also increasing efforts to limit the spread of the virus.The Lunar New Year was originally supposed to end Jan. 30, but as the coronavirus outbreak grows, China decided to push 👓 View full article