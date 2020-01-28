Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How Coronavirus Outbreak Threatens National Security – Analysis

How Coronavirus Outbreak Threatens National Security – Analysis

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The new 2019-nCoV coronavirus infecting thousands of people in China is a human-to-human transmission pathogen that has gone global. The rapid nature of its origin in Wuhan and speed of transmission is evidence of how disease can spread from a central focal point to major points of debarkation on all continents within 36 hours....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus 11:00

 China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus [Video]Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl LIV, U.S. and Miami screening for coronavirus as travelers arrive from all over world

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China [Video]Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

National say airport officials need more screening power to fight coronavirus outbreak

National say airport officials need more screening power to fight coronavirus outbreakNational are calling for the Government to significantly step up its efforts to prevent the deadly coronavirus taking hold in New Zealand, including giving more...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersAl Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.