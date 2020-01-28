Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump To Unveil Middle East Peace Plan That ‘Makes Sense For Everybody’

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
By Ray Hanania And Daiud Khuttab

Donald Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan “makes a lot of sense for everybody,” the US president said on the eve of its historic unveiling today in Washington.

Trump conceded that his plan was unlikely to be welcomed by the Palestinians, but he believed they would come...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Palestinians may reject peace plan, but 'it's something they should want'

Trump: Palestinians may reject peace plan, but 'it's something they should want' 01:50

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called a long-awaited peace plan the &quot;closest it&apos;s ever come&quot; to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that the Palestinians may at first reject the proposal outright.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's Middle East plan 'path to durable peace'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touted the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, saying it presented a "realistic path" for...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleJapan Todaycbs4.comReuters IndiaAl JazeeraFrance 24

Trump's mid-east peace plan calls for Palestinian state settlement freeze

Trump's mid-east peace plan calls for Palestinian state settlement freezeUS officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.