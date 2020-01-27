Global  

Kobe Bryant: No black box on helicopter from crash that killed NBA legend, officials say

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's helicopter did not have a black box, and nor was it required to have one, crash officials have revealed.
News video: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

 The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.

Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the...
Earn The Necklace Also reported by •CBS News•bizjournals•Reuters

NBA great Kobe Bryant and daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles...
Reuters

