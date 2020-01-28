Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'I'm being raped': accuser Mimi Haleyi tells NY court that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her

France 24 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Mimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he "lunged" at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her 00:32

 A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. According to Reuters, Haleyi said she was...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

The former production assistant took the stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial during the fourth day of testimony. CBS2's Alice Gainer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand

Mimi Haleyi says she turned down Harvey Weinstein's advances back in 2006, telling him she'd heard he had a "terrible reputation with women," but he then allegedly forced himself on her. CBS2's Chris..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'If I scream rape, will someone hear me?' Harvey Weinstein accuser describes alleged assault

At times sobbing, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi tells jurors at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial how she tried to fight off the disgraced movie mogul.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Daily RecordSBSAceShowbizFOXNews.comDenver PostTamworth Herald

Weinstein Trial: ‘I Was Being Raped,’ ‘Project Runway’ Assistant Testifies

The production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, told the jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @FRANCE24: 'I'm being raped': accuser Mimi Haleyi tells NY court that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/vPlh7DegUM 10 minutes ago

FRANCE24

FRANCE 24 'I'm being raped': accuser Mimi Haleyi tells NY court that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/vPlh7DegUM 11 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English 'I'm being raped': accuser Mimi Haleyi tells NY court that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/Lx0ONQXkkO 13 minutes ago

Mario_Dias13

MARIO RT @guardian: 'I realized I'm being raped': accuser gives tearful testimony at Weinstein trial https://t.co/I8JaX7UhZQ 35 minutes ago

psybrspcsuprstr

PsyberspaceSuperstar Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haley testifies disgraced mogul sexually assaulted her in 2006, recalls thinking: ‘I’… https://t.co/Zek5H5jBSE 47 minutes ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun As she tried to fight off Harvey Weinstein’s advances, Mimi Haleyi told him “no, no, no” before he held her down on… https://t.co/e7GvxLpeDB 1 hour ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica 'I realized I'm being raped': accuser gives tearful testimony at Weinstein trial https://t.co/CnbeZ5dnYx 1 hour ago

shawnjulie

shawn julie Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haley testifies disgraced mogul sexually assaulted her in 2006, recalls thinking: ‘I’… https://t.co/ew16QqYjL6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.