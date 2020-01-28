'I'm being raped': accuser Mimi Haleyi tells NY court that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Mimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he "lunged" at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.
